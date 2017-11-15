India v/s Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Time, live streaming and where to watch on TV

All you need to know about the India v/s Sri Lanka first test to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from Thursday.

IND v/s SL, 1st Test

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: 16-20 November

Time: 9:30 am IST

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

India will look to continue its recent success against Sri Lanka when take on the field in Kolkata on Thursday for the first match of the 3-test series.

During their last tour of Sri Lanka, India won the Test series 3-0 and completed a 9-0 whitewash across all formats. Sri Lanka, since then have recovered to beat Pakistan 2-0 in an away Test series. However, the hosts, led by Virat Kohli, are favourites to win the series.

The second Test of the series will be played in Nagpur from November 24, while Delhi hosts the last match from December 2.

Here is all you need to know about the first test to be played at Eden Gardens:

When will the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played between November 16-20.

Where will the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Where to watch on TV - the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka live?

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka start?

The live broadcast of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 09:30 am IST.

Where to watch online live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka?

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka can be streamed online on Hotstar.