India v/s New Zealand 2017: Here's the full schedule of ODI and T20 series

New Zealand will play 3 ODIs and as many T20s in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the schedule of the upcoming home series against New Zealand comprising three ODIs and as many Twenty20 Internationals.

Mumbai will host the first ODI against the Kiwis on October 22 while the second game will be played in Pune on October 25.

The venue of the third ODI on October 29 to be hosted by Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association is yet to be announced.

The three T20 Internationals against the visiting New Zealand side will be held in New Delhi (Nov 1), Rajkot (Nov 4) and Thiruvananthapuram (Nov 7).

Full schedule:

Oct 17: 1st warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai

Oct 19: 2nd Warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai

Oct 22: 1st ODI in Mumbai

Oct 25: 2nd ODI in Pune

Oct 29: 3rd ODI (to be hosetd by UPCA)

Nov 1: 1st T20I in Delhi

Nov 4: 2nd T20I in Rajkot

Nov 7: 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.