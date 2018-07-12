India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav scripts history, becomes first left-arm wrist spinner to take six wickets in an ODI

On Thursday, in the first ODI against England, Kuldeep Yadav made history by spinning his way to a six-for.

The wrist-spinner picked up six wickets in the ODI match, becoming in the process the first left-arm wrist spinner to achieve this feat. His figures, 6 for 25 in 10 overs are also the best figures by a left-arm spinner in an ODI match.

The previous best was by Brad Hogg who took 5/32 at the MCG against West Indies in 2005.

It must also be remembered, as Mohammed Kaif pointed out, that Kuldeep didn’t concede a single boundary on such a small ground (Trentbridge).

The match started with India winning the toss and electing to field first as they play against England in the opening match of the One-Day International (ODI) series.

The highly anticipated series comes after India emerged victorious against the three lions 2-1 in their three match Twenty-20 International (T20I) series on Sunday.

ODI squad for India: Virat Kohli (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Sureh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

ODI squad for England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood.