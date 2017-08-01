IAF felicitates India women's cricket player Shikha Pandey

Flight Lt Shikha Pandey, a member of the Indian women's cricket team, was today felicitated by Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa for her sterling performance at the recent World Cup.

Pandey was awarded the chief of the air staff commendation by Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa for her performance at the recently concluded ICC Women World Cup, the IAF said.

The Indian women's cricket team finished runner-up, losing to England narrowly by nine runs. However, the team's magnificent performance to reach the finals won laurels from all quarters.

Flt. Lt. Pandey had taken three wickets against South Africa and two wickets against England in league matches. In the semi-final against Australia, she had two scalps for 17 runs.

She was commissioned in the IAF on June 30, 2012 as an air traffic control officer.

The IAF said she is the first lady officer from the services to represent the Indian women cricket team.