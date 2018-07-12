Former keeper-batsman Vinayak Samant named coach of senior Mumbai team

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Vinayak Samant has been appointed as the new coach of the senior Mumbai team for the upcoming season. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) also appointed former seamer Wilkin Mota as the coach of the Under-19 team.

The announcements were made by MCA Joint Secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar after the cricket body's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) met here for two days to decide on the new coach. The vacancy was created after former India stumper Sameer Dighe quit just after one season as the Mumbai coach. Mota replaces Satish Samant as the U-19 coach.

"The CIC has decided that Vinayak Samant will be the coach for Ranji team and Wilkin Mota for the Under 19 team," Khanvilkar told reporters here.

Samant pipped former Rajasthan pacer Pradeep Sundaram and former India off spinner Ramesh Powar, who were also in the race. The 46-year-old Samant, who played 101 first class games, had amassed 3,496 runs, with the highest score of 200 not out.

Samant, who represented Mumbai and Tripura said: "I'm very glad and very happy, but at the same time I know that it's a very big responsibility on me. I'm sure that I will fulfil with very positive results. So I'm hoping my presence will benefit players as well as the association. Let's hope for best," Samant said.

Under Samant's coaching, Mumbai U-23 had won the CK Nayudu Trophy. Asked why Powar was not considered, Khanvilkar said, "They (Managing Committee) said that there were some issues. There is a resolution that those who had quit their coaching assignments midway will not be considered again."

Powar had quit as the spin bowling coach of the MCA academy mid-way earlier this year.