Confusion may see N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah attend BCCI meeting

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is heading for yet another showdown next month. With acting president CK Khanna convening the Special General Meeting (SGM) on either December 1 or 9 – depending on availability of state representatives – there are speculations that former president N Srinivasan and secretary Niranjan Shah could attend as their respective state representatives.

The possibility of the Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra men attending the meet is because the BCCI matter regarding implementation of Justice Lodha panel report is still being heard in the Supreme Court.

When the SC three-member bench barred Srinivasan and Shah from attending the SGM on July 24, it was apparently just for that "one particular meeting". Moreover, the Committee of Administrators' (COA) attempt to sack all three BCCI officials — acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and Anirudh Chaudhry apart from Khanna — has not been taken up by the Court so far.

The big question being debated in BCCI is that "is it not contradictory that COA chief Vinod Rai has asked the same acting president, whom he wanted to be sacked, to convene SGM?"

DNA has learnt that SGM has become necessary after secretary Choudhary wrote a letter to COA in the second week of November, saying: "BCCI needs to convene an SGM to discuss few urgent issues. Please advise whether only office-bearers can attend or any state representative, as was the practice in the past?"

Treasurer Chaudhry immediately shot back, saying that "the SC order of July 24 was clear enough in this regard and if there is any other contrary view of any official then BCCI needs to seek clarification from the Apex court".

And though the COA wrote back to Choudhary saying that "the spirit of the order (SC) has to be maintained", it failed to end the prevailing confusion.

Thus, the Srini camp is contemplating sending the old war horses in the proposed SGM.

After speaking to various state office-bearers. it is learnt that "no specific instructions has come from COA or acting president office regarding the SGM attendance".

Though the initial suggestion by COA was that "only office-bearers should be allowed in the SGM like the last time", a senior official quoted the July 24 orders to say: "SGM will be held on the day and date fixed. Only those who are office-bearers can attend."

BCCI legal advisor has apparently suggested that those orders can be interpreted in either way.

The only way the confusion can be cleared is to bring this matter before the Apex court during the next hearing on November 29. "Let the court again decide on this contentious issue. And if no directions come before the SGM then we will go by the spirit of the BCCI constitution," said an official.

Srinivasan has stopped functioning as the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association chief and at age 72, he stands disqualified to be an office-bearer in future as well. Ditto is the case with Shah in Saurashtra.

The matter may come up for discussion during the Indian Premier League franchise owner meeting in Mumbai on November 21.