Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav once contemplated suicide after selection snub

Yadav also talked about concentrating on strengthening his abilities ahead of Test series against Sri Lanka.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has become a household name in India within a year of donning the blue jersey of Team India, but there was a time Yadav would have missed all the success, subsequent adulation when he contemplated suicide.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Kanpur lad felt dejected at the age of thirteen when he didn't make the cut for Uttar Pradesh's under-15 team. Out of frustration, he decided to quit the game and wanted to commit suicide.

"I had worked hard for my selection, but when I was not picked, I mentioned suicide in frustration. It happens to everyone in the heat of the moment," said Yadav.

Talking about his formative years, Yadav revealed that he watched videos of Shane Warne bowling learning about his grip on the ball, length of deliveries, and using the crease to his advantage.

Kuldeep Yadav is expected to play at least two test matches against Sri Lanka for the series starting November 16. Talking about his strengths and weaknesses, Yadav said that he only concentrates on working hard on his abilities. "If I am sure about my skills, I will be successful," said the GenNext spinner.