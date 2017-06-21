BCCI general manager MV Sridhar to supervise India for West Indies tour after Kumble calls it quits

Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar will continue their duties as batting and fielding coach, respectively.

With Anil Kumble deciding to step down as the coach of the Indian Cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deputed its general manager MV Sridhar to supervise the team management for the West Indies tour.

On Tuesday, Kumble, the 46-year-old leg-spinner, withdrew from his post for the senior India Men's team, confirmed the BCCI.

Though the Cricket Advisory Committee endorsed the extension of his tenure as Head Coach, Kumble decided not to continue as the coach.

"We wish to place on record our sincere appreciation for the immense contribution by Anil Kumble to the team which enabled India to attain the No.1 Test position. Indian cricket needs his continued contribution in various capacities and wishes him all the best in his future endeavour," Amitabh Choudhary, Acting Secretary of the BCCI, said.

Kumble was appointed coach in June 2016 for a one-year term by the CAC and was instantly successful. Under him, India won Test series against West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

And he was being considered the front-runner for an extension till the 2019 World Cup, with Team India having won almost every series under him in the past one year.

It was reported that the three-member CAC, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who are tasked to find the new coach for the Indian cricket team, was willing to retain the legendary leg-spinner for the post.

The BCCI has already invited applications for the position.

While Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and Tom Moody had submitted applications for the post of head coach, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag forwarded a two-line cover letter to the management.