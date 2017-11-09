Ashwin answers Cricket trivia question involving himself on Twitter, gets it 'spot on'

How does he remember all that!

Ravichandran Ashiwn is India's leading spin bowler. The off-spinner is known for being very smart while bowling with his variations. But it it seems the master of spin is also very smart one-off the field.

Recently, a twitter user asked a cricket trivia question invloving Ashwin on Twitter. The question read, "On this day in 2011, @ashwinravi99 became only the third Indian cricketer to win MOM on Test debut. As of today, 5 Indians have won MOM on debut. Who are the other four, Ash apart?"

On this day in 2011, @ashwinravi99 became only the third Indian cricketer to win MOM on Test debut. As of today, 5 Indians have won MOM on debut. Who are the other four, Ash apart? #MamaAsks — Srini Mama (@SriniMama16) November 9, 2017

The twitter user was surprised when the question was answered by none other than Ashwin himself.

Rohit, RP, Pravin Amre, Shikhar, — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 9, 2017

The twitter confirmed that it was the right answer and then joked that as a cricketer Ashwin was not supposed to remember all these facts.

#KnowledgeableChennaiBoy gets it spot on. As a cricketer, you are not supposed to remember all these! — Srini Mama (@SriniMama16) November 9, 2017

It seems Ashiwn is a true connoisseur of the game.