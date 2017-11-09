Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
R Ashwin

Ashwin answers Cricket trivia question involving himself on Twitter, gets it 'spot on'

R Ashwin
alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 9, 2017, 06:13 PM IST, DNA webdesk

How does he remember all that!

Ravichandran Ashiwn is India's leading spin bowler. The off-spinner is known for being very smart while bowling with his variations. But it it seems the master of spin is also very smart one-off the field.

Recently, a twitter user asked a cricket trivia question invloving Ashwin on Twitter. The question read, "On this day in 2011, @ashwinravi99 became only the third Indian cricketer to win MOM on Test debut. As of today, 5 Indians have won MOM on debut. Who are the other four, Ash apart?"

The twitter user was surprised when the question was answered by none other than Ashwin himself.

The twitter confirmed that it was the right answer and then joked that as a cricketer Ashwin was not supposed to remember all these facts.

It seems Ashiwn is a true connoisseur of the game.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read