Arjuna Ranatunga slams Sri Lanka board post whitewash against India

Sri Lanka had to face a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against India in the three-Test series and thus have been drawing flak both from former cricketers and fans.

Following Sri Lanka's Test series whitewash against India, former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has said that the Dinesh Chandimal-led side could not be faulted for the drubbing and blamed the country's cricket board for the same. Sri Lanka had to face a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against India in the three-Test series and thus have been drawing flak both from former cricketers and fans.

"Sri Lanka cricket is going through the worst period," Sport24 quoted Ranatunga as saying in Colombo. "You can't blame only the players, they are demoralised. It is the fault of the management," he added.

The former skipper also renewed call for sacking of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) chief Thilanga Sumathipala and also urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to investigate management at the board.

The 53-year-old has earlier said that there was no "proper discipline" in the national side, which had suffered a string of humiliating home defeats in recent months, including series loss against minnows Zimbabwe.

"We don't have selectors with a backbone," Ranatunga said while referring to the panel headed by Sanath Jayasuriya.

Sri Lanka will now face Virat Kohli's men in the five match ODI series beginning Sunday at Dambulla. The two teams will also lock horns in a lone T20I to be played on September 6.