After successful Sri Lanka tour, here is Cheteshwar Pujara's next big challenge

After playing a lead role in India's 3-0 Test clean sweep over Sri Lanka, prolific India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will re-join Nottinghamshire for the final four games as the club seeks a return to the eight-team elite of the county championships.

He will be available for the home and away fixtures against Northamptonshire, as well as the matches against Worcestershire (at Trent Bridge) and Sussex (at Hove), as the club look to secure promotion from Division Two. The Notts are well-placed for an immediate return to the elite of the county championship as they lead Worcestershire at the top of the second tier by 35 points. The 29-year-old Indian featured in four games earlier in the summer, scoring 223 runs at an average of 44.6, including 112 in the victory over Gloucestershire in late May.

The right-hander was recently part of the Indian side who beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in their recent Test series, scoring 309 runs at 77.25, including two centuries, in the process. Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores said Pujara's return will give his side a significant boost. "The great thing is that he has already been in the squad this season and he fitted in so well both on and off the field. He is a fantastic player, and since he has been away he has had a great time of it in the Test matches for India," said Moores.

"So we are getting a guy who is coming back in form and for the team spirit, Pudji coming back in is a huge boost for everybody," he said. Pujara will face a fascinating duel with fellow Indian Test star and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has signed for Worcestershire. "We have got two really big home games against Northants and Worcester, because it is a chance for us to put pressure on two sides that are up there with us," said Moores. "Runs on the board at Trent Bridge is always a big influence and having a player of Test-match quality in 'Pudji' is a real bonus.