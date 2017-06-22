WCL CMD RR Mishra gets additional charge as CIL director

Chairman-cum-managing director of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Rajiv R Mishra has been assigned additional charge of director (personnel and IR) of Coal India Limited (CIL) after the termination of the services of R Mohan Das in April.

A CIL release said the additional charge is for three months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post.

Mishra, who had served as Eastern Coalfields head, has achieved several milestones as CMD of WCL and created various benchmarks during the past three years, the release said.

He has served Central Coalfield, CMPDIL and ECL at various positions.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)