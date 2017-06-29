U.S. DHS to announce new aviation security measures

United States Department of Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) John Kelly is all set to announce new aviation security measures regarding overseas airports that have direct flights to the U.S.

The new measures will be a directive for airlines to follow because although DHS does not have jurisdiction over foreign airports, it does have authority over air carriers with direct flights to the U.S., CNN reports.

According to reports, these measures must be followed if countries want to avoid a laptop ban and want to continue to have direct flights to the U.S.

One airline industry source told CNN the DHS aviation security measures will be "seen and unseen," adding, "the industry is expecting several things, including requiring better vetting of airline employees, better interviewing of passengers before boarding aircraft, increased use of K9 dogs and explosive trace detection equipment."

