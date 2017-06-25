TVS Motors, Royal Enfield to pass on GST benefit to customers

Two-wheeler makers TVS Motor Company and Royal Enfield have become the latest to pass on expected benefit of GST to customers by lowering prices of their vehicles.

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield has reduced prices of its models by up to Rs 2,300 (on-road Chennai) while TVS Motors did not disclose quantum of price cut on its product portfolio.

Royal Enfield, which is a part of Eicher Motors, currently sells a range of motorcycles, including Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird.

"The slab for reduction is expected to be between Rs 1,600-2,300 on road Chennai. The reduced slab shall vary from state to state," a company spokesperson told

