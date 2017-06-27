Spot demand lifts mustardseed futures by Rs 33 a qtl

Mustardseed prices were higher by Rs 33 to Rs 3,536 per quintal in futures trading today as participants widened their holdings, tracking a firm trend at the physical markets.

Marketmen said raising of bets by participants, driven by a firm trend at the physical markets largely on thin arrivals against increased buying by oil mills in spot markets, mainly buoyed uptrend here in future trading.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustardseed for delivery in July was trading higher by Rs 33 or 0.94 per cent to Rs 3,536 per quintal, in an open interest of 62,040 lots.

Mustardseed for delivery in far-month August also rose by Rs 33 or 0.93 per cent to Rs 3,578 per quintal, depicting an open interest of 25,290 lots.

