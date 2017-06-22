Silver futures rise 0.84% aided by firm global cues

Taking positive cues from overseas markets, silver prices moved up 0.84 per cent to Rs 38,295 per kg in futures trading today as participants created fresh positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July rose by Rs 318, or 0.84 per cent to Rs 38,295 per kg in business turnover of 1,050 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in far-month September contracts moved down by Rs 299, or 0.78 per cent to Rs 38,770 lots in 150 lots.

Market analysts said fresh positions built up by traders on the back of firm trend in global markets mainly attributed the rise in silver prices at futures trade.

Meanwhile, silver rose 0.79 per cent to USD 16.59 an ounce in Singapore.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)