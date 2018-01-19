Sensex closes 251 points up, Nifty at 10,894

Key indices on Friday closed in green, and extended their record gains for a third session on Friday helped by rallying banking stocks.

BSE Sensex closed higher by 251.29 points, or 0.71%, to 35,511.58, while the Nifty 50 rose 77.70 points, or 0.72%, to close at 10,894.70.

In today's trade, NSE breached the 10,900 mark for the first time on Friday, with financial stocks leading the gains, as investors remained bullish after the government decided to cut tax rates on certain products and services.

All the sectoral indices on BSE ended higher. Among the top gainers were Adani Ports, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank while Infosys, Sun Pharma and Power Grid stocks were major losers.

HDFC Bank Ltd reported a net profit of Rs4,643 crore in the third quarter versus a profit of Rs3,865 crore a year ago. The bank’s gross NPA stood at 1.29% in the December quarter versus 1.26% in the previous quarter. Shares traded 0.67% higher to Rs1944.85.