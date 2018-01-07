Trending#

Sebi bans Active Rural Development ltd and four of its directors for 4 years

Sebi has banned Active Rural Development India Ltd (ARDIL) and its four directors from the securities market for at least four years and directed them to refund the money that the company had collected illegally from investors.

 
According to a Sebi order dated January 4, ARDIL had issued and allotted secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to at least 1,524 investors during the financial years 2011-12 and 2012-13 and raised an amount of over Rs 1.35 crore.

 
However, ARDIL did not comply with the provision.

 
The firm and the directors have to refund the money with an annual interest of 15 per cent, noted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

 
Of the four, three -- Dilip Kumar Diwakar, Polaki Umashankar Rao and Ganesh Kumar Singh -- are incumbent while one Vandana Saha is an erstwhile director. 

 
Sebi has also restrained Active Debenture Trust, Abhinash Kumar Jha and Jagdish Kumar Singh from accessing the securities market for a period of four years after noting that they had dealt in the offer of NCDs as debenture trustees without having a certificate of registration. 

 
 

    
   
