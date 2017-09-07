RERA first verdict comes in home buyer's favour, builder asked to return Rs 26 lakh to customer

In a first, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) on Wednesday ordered a builder in Mumbai to return an advance of Rs 26.15 lakh to a home buyer, reported Times of India.

This has been first such order since the real estate law came into effect in the state on May 1. The verdict came on Wednesday in a case registered by a buyer from Khar against the developer for a project in Virar (West), the TOI reoprt said.

The complainant on condition of anonymity told the newspaper that he registered the complaint under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act because he was not getting a refund of the advance he paid for the project.

The complainant was told by the builder that the project would be completed by 2016 but that had not been done.

"We are extremely happy that MahaRERA ruled in our favour. The developer immediately issued the cheque following the order," said the complainant.

Meanwhile, the head of Maharashtra real estate regulator MahaRera today called for better coordination with other authorities and also between related legislations to protect the interests of home-buyers.

Gautam Chatterjee, chairman of MahaRera, was speaking at an interaction organised by the Mumbai Press Club here.

Referring to the recent case of Jaypee Infratech, Chatterjee said, "There is a need to coordinate between the acts and the authorities, especially when it comes to safeguarding the interests of consumers."

On September 4, the Supreme Court stayed the National Company Law Tribunals order initiating insolvency proceedings against Noida-based developer Jaypee Infratech, thus giving a relief to over 30,000 home-buyers.

"We've so far received 98 complaints, primarily involving delays in project delivery. If due to any reason, be it bankruptcy or unavailability of funds, the developer defaults in payments and if the ongoing project is stuck, consumers will be at loss," Chatterjee said.

(With inputs from PTI)