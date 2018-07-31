PNB Fraud: Block Mehul Choksi's exit by land, air & sea - India

After Antigua and Barbuda (A&B) government expressed willingness to extradite fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, the Indian High Commissioner from neighbouring Guyana, V Mahalingam flew to the island nation in the West Indies and met relevant government authorities to seek Choksi's detention and extradition. He asked authorities to detain Choksi and prevent his movement by land, air or sea. Official sources said that the Ministry of External Affairs had revoked his passport in February 2018. "Our High Commission in Georgetown (Guyana) had alerted the A&B Government, in writing and verbally, to confirm his presence in their territory and detain him and prevent his movement," they said.

Choksi had fled India in the first week of January and is reported to have taken an oath of allegiance as a citizen of Antigua on January 15. The Antiguan authorities said Choksi's request for citizenship would have been rejected if they had known about the charges against him.

"We would not have granted him citizenship of Antigua Barbuda had we known of the situation," Antigua Foreign Minister EP Chet Greene told media. He made it clear that his country was ready to "honour any legitimate request" to extradite Choksi, and stressed it would not allow the absence of a treaty stand in the way. But India is yet to send a request. Following this, Ministry of External Affairs asked its envoy in the neighbouring Guyana to follow up with A&B authorities.

On January 29, the CBI had filed a case and started investigating Choksi and his nephew, jeweller Nirav Modi, over a Rs 13,500 crore fraud that involved fake guarantees in the name of the nation's second-largest government bank PNB, or Punjab National Bank, to facilitate overseas loans. Since the Caribbean nation provides visa-free travel to 132 countries, there are apprehensions that Choksi may escape to any other country. Antigua is among the many tax havens in the Caribbean and offers citizenship for a little over Rs 1.3 crore.

The country nicknamed 'Land of 365 Beaches', is known in India as the home of famous cricketers Vivian Richards, Andy Roberts, Richie Richardson and Brian Lara.