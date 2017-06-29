Operations at APM's Gujarat Pipavav Port slower than usual

Two days after being impacted by the global malware attack, APM Terminals Pipavav today said operations at the port in Gujarat are slower than usual, as system recovery efforts are on.

"APM Terminals Pipavav is operational though slower than the usual. Employees are safe and communications to our customers and partners are on," it said in a statement.

The statement added that the issue remains "contained" and the company is working towards "technical recovery".

"As a precautionary measure, a number of our IT systems have been deliberately shut down across the offices and at the port, also impacting our email systems," it said.

It, however, declined to specify the extent of the impact, saying an assessment of the situation is on at present.

The company reiterated today that business continuity plans are being implemented and prioritised.

"We are collaborating with IT experts and industry leaders to reinstate services safely and without further disruption," it said.

It can be noted that the APM-operated terminal at country's largest container port JNPT has also been impacted because of the cyber attack, which has seen widespread impact all across the globe.

The Gujarat Pipavav Port scrip was trading 0.87 per cent up at Rs 145.40 a piece on the NSE at 1431 hrs, as against a 0.49 per cent gain on the benchmark.

