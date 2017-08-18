Nestle partners Amazon for new range of Maggi noodles

New range will be available to consumers on Amazon from August 20.

FMCG major Nestle India on Friday said it has tied up with e-commerce player Amazon for the launch of its new range of popular Maggi noodles.

The new range -- Nutri Licious -- will be available to consumers first on Amazon starting August 20, 2017, Nestle said in a statement. The product will be subsequently rolled out across various retail outlets in India. Nestle India General Manager, Foods, Maarten Geraets said the association with Amazon will help the company reach out to consumers across India.