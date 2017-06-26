Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Daily News & Analysis

Insurance companies approve Rs 928 Cr compensation to farmers

Mon, 26 Jun 2017-12:17pm , PTI

A total of Rs 928 crore have been approved by three insurance companies as compensation under crop insurance scheme for farmers in Tamil Nadu for 2016-17 fiscal, agricultural minister R Duraikannu has said.

The amount would be credited to the bank accounts of the farmers within in 10 days, he told reporters at Nanjikottai village in the district last night.

The government had already announced Rs 56.92 crore as "kuruvai special package" for buying seed, bio-fertilizers, and irrigation materials, he said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

 
Comments
 

Also Read