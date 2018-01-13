Trending#

Govt amends housing schemes guidelines under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has amended the guidelines of housing scheme for urban areas under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to enhance its coverage.

 
Areas falling within notified planning or development area under the jurisdiction of an industrial development authority or special area development authority or urban development authority or any such body under state legislation which is entrusted with the functions of urban planning and regulations shall also be included for coverage under PMAY(U), according to the amended guidelines.

 
The housing scheme is being implemented by rural development ministry in rural areas under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)and by HUA ministry in urban areas under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
"The beneficiaries in the permanent wait list of PMAY (G) will have the flexibility for opting for a house under PMAY(G) or PMAY (U)," it said.

 
The benefits of all existing and future rural schemes will not be denied to a beneficiary who would avail a house under this amendment, it added. 

 
 

    
   
