ECO Rent A Car starts operations across 50 countries

Ground transportation service provider ECO Rent A Car has commenced car rental service at 550 locations across 50 countries.

The service will allow customers to book chauffeur driven cars for personal and business use during international trips with ease, ECO Rent A Car said in a statement today.

The company provides a centralised 24x7 booking and payment facility in India for all global car hire requirements, it added.

As part of the services being offered, customers can book airport-hotel-airport transfers, local city usage, inter-city and even inter-country transfers.

"...ECO is the exclusive global ground transportation service provider for its corporate and leisure clients, and focusing on international expansion will further strengthen our position as market leaders in this space," ECO Rent A Car Joint Managing Director Aditya Loomba said.

The company offers various types of vehicles, including sedans, SUVs and mini vans at international locations.

