Crisis at Infosys: Read N Narayana Murthy’s full text on the allegations levied against him

The company’s founder said he will respond to the allegations in the ‘right manner’

On Friday, Vishal Sikka resigned as the CEO of software giant Infosys. Following the movie, a number of individuals within the company blamed founder N Narayana Murthy for the resignation. However, on Friday evening the company founder responded.

Below is the full text

I have read the statement issued by the Board of Directors of Infosys.

I am extremely anguished by the allegations, tone and tenor of the statements. I voluntarily left the Board in 2014 and am not seeking any money, position for children or power. My concern primarily was the deteriorating standard of corporate governance which I have repeatedly brought to the notice of the Infosys board.

It is below my dignity to respond to such baseless insinuations. However, several shareholders who have read the whistle-blower report have told me that it is hard to believe a report produced by a set of accused, giving a clean chit to the accused, and the accused refusing to disclose why they got a clean chit! They say that this is not the way an impartial and objective investigation should be held.

I will reply to these allegations in the right manner and in the right forum and at the appropriate time.