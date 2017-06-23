Barley softens on reduced offtake; other grains steady

Barring a fall in barley prices on reduced offtake by consuming industries, other grains held steady at the wholesale grains market today in thin trade.

Traders said reduced offtake by consuming industries against adequate stocks position mainly led to the fall in barley prices.

In the national capital, barley declined by Rs 20 to Rs 1,440-1,460 per quintal.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,100-2,345, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 1,740-1,745, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,745-1,750, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour mill Rs 950-960 (50 kg), Maida Rs 960-970 (50 kg) and Sooji Rs 1,020-1,030 (50 kg).

Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati Rice Rs 9,800, Basmati common new Rs 6,700-7,000, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 5,700-5,800, Permal raw Rs 2,225-2,250, Permal wand Rs 2,275-2,300, Sela Rs 2,500-2,600 and Rice IR-8 Rs 1,850-1,900, Bajra Rs 1,200-1,210, Jowar yellow Rs 1,450-1,500, white Rs 2,900-3,100, Maize Rs 1,270-1,280, Barley Rs 1,440-1,460.

