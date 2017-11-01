30 Steps Up

Driven by reforms such as access to credit, power supplies, and protection of minority investors, India has jumped a significant 30 points to secure 100th rank in the World Bank's Ease of Doing business report for 2018. The report, titled 'Doing Business 2018: Reforming to Create Jobs', also recognised India as one of the top 10 improvers this year.

New Zealand, Singapore, and Denmark retained their first, second, and third positions, respectively. With the 75th place, Bhutan remained the highest ranked economy in South Asia, followed by India (100), and Nepal (105). The region's lowest ranked economies are Afghanistan (183) and Bangladesh (177). Sri Lanka is at 111th spot, Maldives at 136, and Pakistan at 147, according to the report.

Last year, India had secured 130th rank out of the 190 countries evaluated. The Indian government then drew up a target rank of 90 for 2018, and 30 for 2020. The World Bank report takes 10 parameters and data collected from New Delhi and Mumbai into account. Addressing the media, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said this was the highest jump made by a country this year. "India was the only major country named for undertaking structural reforms in the report," he said, adding that there was a jump in investor protection initiatives and credit availability.

The Finance Minister further said that the taxation reforms led to the biggest jump in the ranking. "Last year, among 189 countries, we were ranked 172. This year, we have moved up 53 places," he said, adding that taking India among the top 50 countries was doable.

Of the 10 parameters taken into consiuderation, India's rank in registering property went up to 154, as against last year's 138. India's rank in starting a business went up to 156 from last year's 155. The rank for 'getting electricity' indicator went up to 29, as opposed to last year's 26.

Significant improvements were seen in parameters such as paying taxes, resolving insolvency, protecting minority investors, and getting credit.

Hailing India's jump in the World Bank ranking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the improvements historic and said: "The jump is the outcome of all-round, multi-sectoral reform push of Team India."

Commenting on the development, Annette Dixon, World Bank's vice-president for South Asia, said: "Today's result is a very clear signal from India to the rest of the world that not only is the country ready and open for business but it is now competing as the preferred place to do business globally."

The Congress, however, slammed the government's claims, saying the ease of doing business has become the cease of doing business under the Modi government, and that private investments were in doldrums.

In a press statement, AICC communication chief Randeep Surjewala said that Modi government's Make In India programme has "floundered" and "tax terrorism" is galore. "Statistics, surveys, reports showcased by spin doctor Finance Minister Jaitely will not change the reality of the disastrous demonetization drive and failed GST," Surjewala said.