Yami Gautam to visit a court before beginning the shoot of Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Yami Gautam has now resumed her prep for 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', as the film has finally gone on floors. Yami plays the role of a lawyer in the film, that stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. It is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and discusses the discrepancies of electric billing in small towns.

As this is an issue that plagues many people across the country, there are various cases that are brought to court by unhappy consume rs. Though these cases are against big companies, there is a lot of research that goes into becoming the prosecution for something like this. Yami is hoping to catch a few court proceedings in the court to understand the grievances first hand and see how the prosecution addresses it and also study what kind of verdicts have been given.

When asked to comment on the same, Yami said "I am planning to attend one of the court sessions for sure before starting Batti. As of now since its summer holidays my lawyer friend and team are figuring a vacation bench session that I can attend currently. I am looking forward to the real experience at a court."

Apart from Batti, Yami has also been roped in to play the female lead in 'Uri'. It is based on the Uri attacks operation that took place in September 2016, in which she plays an intelligence officer alongside Vicky Kaushal in the film which is being produced by RSVP and will be directed by Aditya Dhar.

Yami, who is known for her work in films Kaabil and Sarkarr 3, has also begun prepping for her role in Uri. She will begin taking Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) classes to train for the role. Speaking about her training,Yami said, “The prep work for Uri has just begun. In terms of the action training, we are shortlisting best options and MMA is a crucial part of the role and that’s why intense training for that will be what time would be invested in. The MMA is more to suit the body language which the script demands. Playing an intelligence officer on screen commands a certain degree of discipline and needs a body mannerism which is tough and MMA training will serve exactly that."