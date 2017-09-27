With 'Firangi,' Kapil Sharma's long-pending Bollywood dream comes true

The Kapil Sharma Show not only introduced us to the impeccable comic timing of the actor , but his love for singing too. At any given opportunity, the actor took over the mike and gave us a glimpse of his fine singing. Now with his home production, 'Firangi', Kapil will not only show off his acting skills but also make his long pending dream come true.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kapil will lend his voice to the unplugged version of a song in the film titled 'Saheba Russ Gayi Hai'. The film;s director Rajiv Dhingra said, “Kapil really liked the song and agreed to sing the unplugged version. The original version is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, which will feature in the film." Firangi will be a period film set in the backdrop of 1920. The sets of the film were constructed near the banks of the Sutlej river in Punjab and a major portion of the film was shot there. Firangi which is slated to release on November 10 also stars Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill in pivotal roles.

After a rejuvenating stay at an ayurvedic centre in Bengaluru, Kapil Sharma is now back in Mumbai. His treatment was supposed to last for 40 days but Kapil begged off in just 12 days. “He needed to return to Mumbai to complete his film Firangi and start promoting and marketing it for its November release,” says a close friend of Kapil.

There have been reports that Kapil is returning with his show “early next month”. Describing this announcement about his return as “someone’s idea of making news,” Kapil’s friend says he is recovering well but needs time. “Kapil is feeling much better. I can sense the changes in him. He had been pushing himself too far during the last few years. His mind and body gave warning signals. He wasn’t taking these warnings seriously. Now, finally God planned this break for him. And it has done him a world of good. Kapil has stopped drinking completely, at least, for now.”

As for the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, the friend says, “The show will return only when Kapil has fully recovered. Kapil has realised health is the most important thing in life. As for the show, it is very dear to him and it isn’t going anywhere.”

The Kapil Sharma Show will be back next year.