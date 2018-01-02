WHOAA!!  Shah Rukh Khan now has 32 million Twitter followers

Trending#

Shah Rukh Khan has thanked his followers on Twitter after he crossed the 32 million mark on the micro-blogging site. Moreover, SRK has now become the third most followed Indian on Twitter and is behind only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has close to 39 million followers, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan (32.5 million followers).

 
The Raees actor expressed gratitude to his fans for following him on Twitter. He also shared a photo of his new dwarf avatar from his movie, Zero and wrote, "So much love!!! A great start to 2018. Thank u to the 32 million on Twitter!" said Shah Rukh, who has been tweeting in Hindi ever since the launch of Zero's teaser.

  
"Good wishes to all of you for the New Year. Stay happy and thank you for the 32 million followers," he said in another tweeted.

  
Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which also features actors Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Zero is slated to release on December 21 this year.

 
 

    
   
