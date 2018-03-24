Whoa! This 'Total Dhamaal' actress is a clinical cardiac researcher

Niharica Raizada, who has bagged a prominent part in the Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Total Dhamaal, is also a qualified clinical cardiac researcher. When she is not shooting, the grand-daughter of yesteryear legendary composer OP Nayyar, is busy working at a leading heart specialty hospital in Mumbai. The cardiology researcher, who had completed her medical studies before she ventured into movies, says, “Every actor dreams of working every day. For a newcomer like me, who is still trying to make her space, how many workshops can I do to improve my craft or how many lessons in dancing, diction etc can I do? My brain stimulator is my research. When I’m done with my acting workshops and dance lessons, I read cardiology and write about it.”

Not shying away from admitting that she is shooting barely 20 per cent of the days in a year, she says she is not sure if that will change in the future. Niharica explains, “The rest of the year, when I’m not facing the camera, I’m doing research. Everybody does something else. How do you keep your sanity intact? Many people I know are artistes, but it’s not necessary that every actor will be flooded with work. You hear of many people, including artistes going into depression. It’s very important to keep a balance in life. Every actor needs to have another job.”