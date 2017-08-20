When Samiksha Bhatnagar apologised to Bobby

One of the scenes required her to get angry with Bobby, but she got so carried away that she accidentally hit him and ended up hurting his hand.

TV actress Samiksha Bhatnagar, who has done serials like Veera and Uttaran, will be seen playing Bobby Deol’s wife in the upcoming film Poster Boys.

One of the scenes required her to get angry with Bobby, but she got so carried away that she accidentally hit him and ended up hurting his hand. Being a newcomer in Bollywood she was scared about the situation. But Bobby went out of his way to assure her that he is absolutely fine.

Samiksha says, “It was obvious that he was hurt, but surprisingly he did not react and the scene turned out to be hilarious. Later, I apologised many times and felt really uncomfortable about the situation. But Bobby took that as an improvisation. He even cracked a few jokes to keep the environment pleasant.”