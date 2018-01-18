Trending#

'Welcome To New York' | Check out Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar’s hilarious conversation

Welcome To New York


(Image courtesy: Twitter) 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
It is not unknown that Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh are uniting on the silver screen for the first time with Welcome To New York and rumour bells were abuzz that filmmaker Karan Johar will also be seen acting in the film.

 
On Thursday, the announcement of Welcome To New York was done in a rather interesting manner as a group chat of the cast was leaked. The video showcases a hilarious conversation between the cast of Welcome To New York. 

 
In the video chat, Sonakshi is seen asking Diljit that why is he calling the film as 'his' film. Soon after, they are joined by Karan who asks them why are they doing this to him as he also is a part of the film. When Diljit questions him and says to him that he already runs a big business, Karan retaliates by asking him whether he wants to work in his next film or not. Next joins Boman Irani who proclaims that he has the most important role in the film. Later, Lara Dutta and Riteish Deshmukh also join this chat. But the most interesting part is when a call from Salman Khan interrupts the entire chat. 

 
Karan Johar shared with the caption, “And today, all the online goss is about a leaked conversation from a new film. #WelcomeToNewYork http://bit.ly/WelcomeToNewYork-ChatLeaked …@poojafilms @WizFilmsIN.” Sonakshi Sinha too tweeted, “Arrrreeee yaaaaaar @karanjohar, what have you done? Now everyone will know the name of MY next film! #WelcomeToNewYork http://bit.ly/WelcomeToNewYork-ChatLeaked … @poojafilms @WizFilmsIN.”

   
The video ends with the poster of the film being released, which states the release date of Welcome To New York as February 23. Produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films and directed by Chakri Toleti, the film is India’s first comedy in 3D.

 

 
Well, with the tagline of the film being “Bring on the Madness!!”, we certainly cannot wait for the madness to begin soon. 

 
 

    
   
