We know what promise Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas have made before beginning 'Saaho' shoot

Post Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas will be seen in a futuristic action drama titles Saaho. While initially Anushka Shetty was to be a part of the film but eventually the makers roped in Shraddha Kapoor for the project.

Now, as per reports, though Prabhas and Shraddha haven't met each other yet but they've already struck upon a deal with each other. If a report on HT is to be believed, then the duo have made a promise to help each other with the new languages that they'll have to learn for Saaho since it's a trilingual film.

Saaho will be Shraddha's first Telugu movie and at the same time Prabhas's first one in Hindi as well. Though there will be language coached for both of them who'll be guiding and training them, the actors have decided to help each other out as well.