Watch: This video of Deepika Padukone apologising to Anil Kapoor for not attending Sonam Kapoor's wedding is going viral

Deepika Padukone was all smiles at the recently concluded GQ 100 Best Dressed gala event. The Padmaavat actress stunned in an all black ensemble and was seen meeting and greeting people from the tinsel town. A video of Deepika, bumping into Anil Kapoor at the event is doing the rounds on social media.

In the said video, Deepika can be seen warmly greeting Anil Kapoor and as they begin their small talk and looks like Deepika's absence at Sonam Kapoor's wedding was the topic of their conversation. Though, the loud music in the backdrop doesn't make their conversation quite audible, but we can make out Anil Kapoor saying, "I missed you yaar" to which DP apparently says, "I Know...I am so sorry, I was at Cannes." It's heartwarming to see the two actors hug each other.

Well, looks like it wasn't just DP's beau Ranveer Singh who mised her at Sonam Ki Shaadi. In fact, a picture of Ranveer from Sonam's wedding went viral, in which Ranveer was seen glued to his phone past mid night in one of the alleys of the hotel.

Watch the video right here:

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at #GQBestDressed tonight pic.twitter.com/E3OveV9dCZ — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) May 26, 2018

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Fanne Khan. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.