Watch: The teaser of Gul Makai based on the life of Malala Yousufzai is out!

Based on the life of Pakistani activist Malala Yousufzai, the makers of 'Gul Makai' dropped the first teaser of the movie on the occasion of her birthday--which is celebrated worldwide as Malala Day. Gul Makai showcased the courageous journey and struggle of the Nobel laureate from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all.

The movie is a small tribute to Malala, who is in every essence a global citizen championing a cause that transcends boundaries, caste, religion and geography. The video shows the journey of Malala from her days in Swat Valley to her becoming the youngest Noble peace prize winner.

Directed by Amjad Khan, the cast of the film includes Reem Shaikh, Divya Dutta, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan. At the age of 17, Malala became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012.

She founded the Malala Fund, a non-profit organisation and in 2013 co-authored 'I am Malala', an international bestseller. She has continued to speak out on the importance of education.