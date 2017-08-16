WATCH: Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central' song 'Teen Kabootar' is out now!

The upcoming Farhan Akhtar film Lucknow Central has now added another zestful song to its exciting assortment of music with the recently released track Teen Kabootar. Sung by Mohit Chauhan and Divya Kumar, the latest song is composed by Arjunna Harjaie and penned by Kumaar.

Composed in the most unconventional manner, the makers have not used any musical instrument except for a guitar to compose the tune, as they created rhythms though body percussions and sounds from common equipment found in jails like brooms, bins, pots, pans and combs etc. Adding to the quirkiness, the song is picturized on the spirited band of Lucknow Central performing for the first time before the tyrannical jailor Ronit Roy.

The catchy lines along with the peppy music will have everyone humming the song – “Ek Kabootar, Do Kabootar, Teen Kabootar!”

Watch the song here:

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment, Lucknow Central stars Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma and Inaamulhaq. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film is slated to release on September 15, 2017.