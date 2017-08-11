Wait, What? Imtiaz Ali calls Ranbir Kapoor the biggest disaster on #NoFilterNeha2

Imtiaz Ali graced the latest episode of Neha Dhupia's audio chat show #NoFilterNeha2. After a successful stint in season one, the show is back with a bang. While Imtiaz was on the show, he made quite a lot of revelations, especially about Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Anurag Kashyap.

What came as a surprise to many was when Imtiaz shared that Ranbir is the biggest disaster when it comes to flirting. Now this is something which is quite contrary to what his general image is made out to be.

In a truly no filter conversation, Imtiaz spills out the beans when Neha asked him if he's learnt any dating lessons from the actors he has worked with. Imtiaz responded by saying "From which actor? I haven’t learnt anything about dating. I don’t think anybody is a very successful flirt.”

After calling Randeep Hooda a disaster as a flirt, he moves on to describe Ranbir Kapoor as the biggest disaster of them all. He shares, "Ranbir is the biggest disaster. He is a victim of flirtation rather than a propagator. Ranbir Kapoor is not a flirt at all, He tries of course, but he gets very nervous about it. There was a time when he kind of liked a girl in Delhi. We were shooting so I said, well, I’m going to introduce her to you because I know her and so have a chat. So, he said, ‘yea yea, do that, do that.’ Then I went to talk to her about something else. Ranbir was so nervous, he kept clawing at me and trying to pull me back because he thought that I’m going to say something which will spill his beans. What beans? That my friend finds you attractive? He couldn’t bear to have that known about him. So, this is not the sign of a flirt at all."

Neha also shared the 'truth bombs' by Imtiaz Ali on her Instagram account along with a sneak peek video.

Check them out here:

