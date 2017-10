There was a point when Prabhu Dheva had no projects after his films repeatedly failed at the BO. But now, his plate seems to be full again.

He’ll be directing a film with Sooraj Pancholi, followed by Dabangg 3 and the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Lefty.

There are also reports that he has signed Varun Dhawan for another film titled Rana From Haryana. We wonder how Prabhu will manage the dates now! The schedule seems to be a complete hodgepodge.