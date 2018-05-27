Trivia: Salman Khan's Race 3 had the largest ever shooting unit for a Bollywood film

Salman Khan's much-awaited action entertainer of the year 'Race 3' had the largest shooting unit on the sets for any Bollywood film ever. Remo D'Souza is all set to take the Race franchise forward with much more grandeur in terms of action and suspense. The third installment of the hit franchise is leaving no stone unturned to elevate the levels of excitement for the audience.

While shooting the climax sequence for the action entertainer, the makers had the largest unit ever used in Bollywood. Filming the action schedule in Abu Dhabi with the entire cast, Race 3 shot with three separate units on one set.

The cast shot the action sequences at the three different set-up units, simultaneously. Taking the franchise forward, the team of Race 3 is opting for a 5 set camera to provide an enhanced experience to the audience. While the cast has tried all means to deliver their best, the crew too is putting opting for the best technology.

Race 3 takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. With the action sequences being shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai, it is all set to present spectacular sequences.

The power-packed trailer has created an uproar on the internet already, stirring the interests of the audience. Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.