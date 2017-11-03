Tiger Shroff's latest still from 'Baaghi 2' sets has got us intrigued!

Tiger Shroff has been shooting rigorously for his upcoming film Baaghi 2 since September. Since then the actor has been keeping his short hair look a secret under the beanie. Tiger has been seen wearing the beanie in all his public appearances be it a stage show or press interactions, the actor is closely guarding his look.

Recently Tiger was captured in his Baaghi 2 look while he was walking to set from his vanity for shooting an action sequence. The actor looked quite hot and handsome in that extremely short hair and stubble. Sporting a subtle moustache and the bulging biceps the actor, looked prepped up for the film.

With the blood stains on Tiger's T-shirt, the sequence seemed to be high on action. The action sequence will be designed by action choreographers from all over the world. Tiger, who always wished to reunite with Sajid after his debut film Heropanti and thereafter Baaghi will complete a hat-trick with Baaghi 2.

Baaghi 2 will feature Disha Patani alongside Tiger Shroff after being paired up for a music video earlier. The pairing has already created immense buzz among the audience, who are waiting to see the duo share the screen once again.

Baaghi 2 kicked off their first schedule in Pune on September 18 and after wrapping up the shoot in the city, the film's team moved on to Mumbai and continued shooting. Actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar play a significant role in this sequel to 2015’s hit film Baaghi that starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Baaghi 2 is slated for release on April 27, 2018.