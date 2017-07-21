Essel Group 90 years
Those who don't like the title 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' can blame Ranbir Kapoor: Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali and Anushka Sharma have a plan for Ranbir Kapoor for suggesting JHMS title
alt Prachita Pandey | Fri, 21 Jul 2017-08:15pm , DNA webdesk

The duo was speaking at the trailer launch of JHMS...

The much awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Imtiaz Ali film Jab Harry Met Sejal has finally been unveiled today. Needless to say, it was completely worth the wait as the trailer has managed to make us even more impatient for the film.

Though Shah Rukh wasn't present at the launch event, he joined in via video conference from LA, where he's vacationing with family. The entire idea of launching the JHMS trailer against the backdrop of Sejal's (Anushka) engagement ceremony was conceived by none other than SRK himself.

During the trailer launch event of the film when the director Imtiaz Ali was quizzed about the title of the film and that it failed to impress some fans, Imtiaz responded by saying jokingly, "Blame Ranbir Kapoor for it." Anushka was quick to add, "We're going to start a website so that people can blame Ranbir for this (title). We will shortly publish the address of that website and everybody can just come and write their complains about the title."

Imtiaz further added, "Haan, he thought he's very smart that he's not on social media so noone can criticize him. We'll make a site for him and you can complain!"

The movie is about a lost tourist guide Harinder Singh Nehra who helps Sejal to find her lost engagement ring and eventually the duo end up falling in love. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on August 4.

