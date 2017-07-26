This is how much money Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's 'Jagga Jasoos' may end up losing!

The team is now eyeing if a deal with Netflix or Amazon works out because that will considerably reduce the losses because of the low theatrical revenue.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos may have found appreciation among a certain section of the audience, but the film has lost major money.

Says a trade source, “The film will make around Rs 90 crore worldwide at the most, which also means that the producers will lose a lot of money. This is the gross figure and the net figure will be much less. The film’s budget stands at a whopping Rs 115-120 crore including promotional activities. The producers are likely to lose around Rs 40 crores in the process.”

The team is now eyeing if a deal with Netflix or Amazon works out because that will considerably reduce the losses because of the low theatrical revenue.