Sushant Singh Rajput's 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' clocks a year!

While rumour has it that Sushant Singh Rajput will soon step into the shoes of the Great Khali, the industry today celebrates one year of MS Dhoni :The Untold Story, a film which went on to have cash registers ringing at the box office and also brought Sushant major critical acclaim. The movie went on to cross over Rs 100 crore at the ticket windows, a first for Sushant!

The actor who walked away with rave reviews for his nuanced performance in the film , proved that he truly is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry today. Over the years Sushant Singh Rajput has managed to not just impress audiences with his character transformations but also bowl them over with his versatile performances .

With MS Dhoni :The Untold Story ,Sushant took on the challenge of essaying the titular role of an iconic personality who is still around and relevant , a move which several touted as a confident sign of a good actor. The film became a critical and commercial success and was the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016 in India with collections of approximately 1.16 billion (US$18 million).

The Sushant Singh Rajput starrer was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav a day after its release, and in Dhoni's home state, Jharkhand, a few days later. Maharashtra was also declared tax-free on October 5 by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.