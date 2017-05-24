SRKwithBradPitt: Shah Rukh Khan is in conversation with Brad Pitt and we CAN'T KEEP CALM! Check pics

WHOAA!!! Drop everything and check out their pictures right now...
So, it just got confirmed that Brad Pitt is actually in town and he's in conversation with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Though he came to talk about his film War Machine (on Netflix) and promote it in Mumbai, SRK and Pitt apparently talked about a plethora of things other than that, including life, dancing and other things in the universe.
Brad Pitt's visit to the city was heavily guarded and was kept a top secret. During his course of conversation, Pitt even revealed why he wouldn't make it in Bollywood.
A report on NDTV quoted Pitt as saying, ""I wouldn't make it in Bollywood, I can't dance," to which Shah Rukh Khan replied saying, "We can make anyone dance. He even spread his arms in his signature pose and said, "I just spread my arms and do nothing, that's a step."
We got our hands on some of the pictures from the session and we can;t get enough of these two handsome men in a single frame. Several fan clubs also tweeted pictures of the deo on Twitter. The hashtag #SRKwithBradPitt has been trending high on Twitter.
Check out the pictures right here:
Brad Pitt is here! Shah Rukh Khan chatted with the actor who's come to promote his Netflix film War Machine @dnaafterhrs . . . . . #dnaafterhrs #actor #director #bollywood #bollywood #hollywood #hollywoodstars #brad #bradpitt #srk #shahrukhkhan #shahrukh #star #stylish #Instapic #Instalike #instacool
Shah Rukh Khan shows Brad Pitt his signature open arms pose @dnaafterhrs . . . . . #dnaafterhrs #actor #director #brad #bradpitt #srk #srkwithbradpitt #shahrukh #shahrukhkhan #hollywood #hollywoodstars #bollywood #Bollywoodstar #stylish #film #warmachine #event #Instalike #Instapic #instacool
Who else is excited that Brad Pitt is in India? @dnaafterhrs . . . . . #dnaafterhrs #actor #bradpitt #brad #srkwithbradpitt #srk #shahrukh #shahrukhkhan #hollywood #bollywood #Bollywoodstar #film #warmachine #event #instahot #instacool #Instapic #Instalike
If you can protect your private from public life, it keeps you grounded. #SRKwithBradPitt pic.twitter.com/EjlLLXMdxY— SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) May 24, 2017
"If we don't hone up our scripts, screenplay, marketing, professionalism, Hollywood will take over us." @iamsrk #SRKwithBradPitt pic.twitter.com/fhl1fOQdEo— SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) May 24, 2017
.@iamsrk talks to Brad Pitt about his iconic trademark pose. #SRKwithBradPitt pic.twitter.com/rmIr8IBJYC— IamSRKClub (@iamsrkclub) May 24, 2017
.@iamsrk and Brad Pitt have an engaging talk on film making. #SRKwithBradPitt pic.twitter.com/Z7uuN1DZn0— IamSRKClub (@iamsrkclub) May 24, 2017
Brad Pitt talks about Fight Club. @iamsrk talks about which Brad Pitt films he likes... #SRKwithBradPitt pic.twitter.com/zYmwQCEhPF— IamSRKClub (@iamsrkclub) May 24, 2017
We have to admit! It's a lifetime experience to see the legends sharing the stage! Don't you guys think likewise? #SRKwithBradPitt pic.twitter.com/O8BzphrZY4— SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) May 24, 2017