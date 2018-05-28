Sridevi Excellence Award conferred upon Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has been honouored with the Sridevi Excellence Award at the recently concluded Jharkhand International Film festival Awards 2018. The award was collected by Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra on behalf of her daughter, who gave a thank you speech via a video message. The award was presented by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

In her message, Priyanka Chopra mentioned how proud she feels being honoured with the Sridevi memorial Excellence Award. She also added that the late veteran actress had been her favourite and that she's humbled to receive an award which is named after her.

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in her next Bollywood film titled Bharat, opposite Salman Khan, The film also stars Disha Patani and Tabu in addition to salman and Priyanka. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2019. Reportedly, Bharat is to be the official adaptation of a South Kkorean movie titled Ode To My Father.

The actress was last seen in Bollywood film Jai Gangaajal. Post that, she got busy with her work commitments in the West which included her American TV series Quantico. She also made her Hollywood debut with the movie Baywatch.