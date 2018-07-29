Sonam Kapoor ‘can’t wait’ for dad Anil Kapoor’s ‘Fanney Khan’

Fanney Khan is promising to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2018. The musical-comedy features a star cast and a positive message. And one of those stars in the cast is Anil Kapoor. While most people are pretty excited for the film, Anil’s daughter Sonam Kapoor can’t contain her excitement much longer.

The 33 year-old actress took to social media to share an adorable post in support of her father’s film, writing "This movie is going to pull a lot of heartstrings ! Can't wait!” along with the movie’s poster. The Neerja actress’s excitement can’t help but get us all pumped to watch the movie as well.

Fanney Khan, directed by Atul Manjrekar, stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The movie is about a father (played by Anil) who wishes to see his daughter, plagued by body image issues, become a famous singer. The movie releases in theatres August 3, 2018. So, it doesn’t look like Sonam will have to wait much longer to see how good her father’s film actually turned out! Sonam herself was last seen in 2018’s big box-office smash Sanju, and is currently filming for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opposite Rao himself.