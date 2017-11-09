Soha Ali Khan: Taimur isn't wearing designer clothes that he needs to be clicked everyday

Soha Ali Khan belongs to a family of actors including her mother Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan, husband Kunal Khemu. Being pretty accustomed to being chased by paparazzi, Soha still has a tough time understanding why the star kids need to be clicked.

After all Saif and Kareena's little munchkin Taimur is quite popular on social media and chased by shutterbugs even before he turned one year old. Soha feels this isn't necessary. While talking to Mumbai Mirror about Taimur Ali Khan she said, “I’m sure after a point people are disinterested. Taimur is a child and it’s not like he’s wearing designer clothes every day that he has to be clicked. As an actor, you understand that this is a part of your job, but your kids are entitled to some privacy.”

And finally my favourite picture of the day pic.twitter.com/X6yV6ii49E — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) August 19, 2017

Kunal and Soha also became parents to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29 and the actress also spilled the beans about motherhood changing her life. Soha said, “Since I was the youngest in my family, I never had to change a diaper before. My sister, Saba, helped look after me, my brother, Saif, probably helped look after Saba, I didn’t have to look after anyone. Now, suddenly, I have a baby who is dependent on me for food and comfort. She can’t even scratch herself and I feel so responsible for this life.”

Currently on a maternity break, Soha Ali Khan giving time to her little wonder and working on her first book The Perils of Being Moderately famous. She will begin shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in December.