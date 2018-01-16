Trending#

Sidharth Malhotra turns 33; B-town celebs wish the 'Aiyaary' actor

The heartthrob of Bollywood Sidharth Malhotra turned 33 today and a string of celebs in tinsel town wished the actor a year full of love and happiness. Born on January 16, 1985, Sidharth is known for his roles in movies like Student of the Year, Hasee toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons and more recently Ittefaq. He started his career at the age of 18 with modeling. He has also worked as an assistant director along with Varun Dhawan on Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan (2010).

 
Here's what the Bollywood celebrities tweeted on his special day:

 
Abhishek Bachchan extended his wishes on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sid. Have a great year. Good luck at the movies. @S1dharthM.”

  
“Happy birthday @S1dharthM !! Have a fabulous year fellow Delhiite! looking forward to #Aiyaari!”, tweeted Kriti Sanon.

  
Wishing the actor, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "To my sweetest co-star & fellow Villain @S1dharthM a very happy birthday. - have a stupendous birthday brother. & #Aiyaary is looking fabulous."

  
Meanwhile, his Aiyaary co-star Rakul Preet tweeted, “Happpppppy bday to the not so aiyaar in real life @S1dharthM .wishing u the best of everything..keep slaying!”

  
Farah Khan too wished the actor and tweeted, "Wishing my fellow capriconian @S1dharthM a very Happy Birthday.. lotsss of lov sid"

  
“Happy birthdayyyy @S1dharthM !!! Keep shining, smiling & killing it!”, wrote Ek Villain co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

  
On the professional front, Sidharth will be next seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The movie, which is based on a real-life incident, is all set to hit the theatres on February 9. 

 
 

    
   
